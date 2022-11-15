Mabuza to visit Military Veterans associations in Durban

Mabuza is set to meet with the group in his capacity as the chairperson of the Task Team on Military Veterans.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President David Mabuza will visit the Military Veterans' associations in Durban on Tuesday.

Mabuza is set to meet with the group in his capacity as the chairperson of the Task Team on Military Veterans.

The task team was established in 2011 to look into the veterans' concerns.

Part of Mabuza's visit is to provide an update about the concerns they previously raised and the progress thus far.

The team has already visited about seven provinces.

It said there's been some progress since meeting with veterans to ensure that they and their families are taken care of.

Some of the issues on the agenda include socio-economic support, pension and benefits, heritage, memorialisation and the burial of fallen veterans.