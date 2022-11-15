Loadshedding blamed for multiple equipment faults

Eskom has blamed loadshedding for the multiple equipment faults - adding that the power utility's teams cannot keep up.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg City Power said had received around 3000 complaints by Tuesday morning over outrages across the Metro - with the majority of the calls coming from the Hursthill, Reuven and Randburg areas.

The rainy weather and extended cuts have left residents fuming - with some not having electricity for over 24 hours.

The power utility also blamed loadshedding for the multiple equipment faults - adding that its maintenance teams could not keep up.

City Power spokesperson, Isaac Mangena said as that as the province passed 100 days of loadshedding - the power utility's systems have come under tremendous pressure.

"The impact of loadshedding to our resources and infrastructure cannot be ignored, City Power has lost over 300 million a day since July this year to basically repair transformers, min substation and cables,"

The service provider said it was working to bring in more staff to pick up the pace of repairs.

"Also, in a process of recruiting about 500 technicians with 70 of them ready to start on the first of December with the rest of them expected to start at least early next year.