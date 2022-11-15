Lift Airline CEO Jonathan Ayache to ensure more flights by the end of the year

With the holiday season less than a month away and petrol prices expected to increase again in the next few weeks - the cost of domestic flights has become increasingly expensive.

JOHANNESBURG - A local airline says it will ensure more flights in time for the busy holiday and Christmas season.

Lift Airline's CEO Jonathan Ayache says the carrier will ensure more supply by the end of the year.

The rise in price of tickets has also been linked to the lack of supply of flights - after Kulula, British Airways and Mango Airlines domestic flights were grounded.

Ayache says they are adding news route between Cape Town, Johannesburg, and Durban by the end of the month.

"And also adding six "air car" by the end of the year as well. That additional capacity is going to help some of that cost. My advice to people travelling is book as far in advance as you possibly can, because that's how pricing works, the further in advance you book, the cheaper.", said Ayache.