Lawyer grills Senzo Meyiwa’s friend, Madlala, for selling pictures to Netflix

PRETORIA - Defence advocate Zandile Mshololo has accused Senzo Meyiwa's childhood friend Tumelo Madlala of betraying the soccer star's trust for financial gain.

Madlala was cross-examined in the Pretoria High Court on Tuesday.

He is the state's third witness to take the stand in the trial against five men accused of murdering the Bafana Bafana captain.

Meyiwa was killed at the Vosloorus home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, in October 2014.

During cross-examination, Madlala told the court he demanded payment from Netflix for the pictures he supplied of his friend Meyiwa.

On a number of occasions, Madlala refused to divulge exactly how much he was paid for the pictures.

On Tuesday, Mshololo, the lawyer for accused number five posed the question to him again and was scathing in her questioning.

“You sold them for monetary value?,” Mshololo asked, however, Madlala denied selling them.

For the first time, Madlala claimed to have forgotten exactly how much he was paid.

Earlier on Tuesday, lawyer for the other four accused, TT Thobane, said Meyiwa’s family was also paid R250,000 by Netflix.