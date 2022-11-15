Lab test clears Richester Foods lollipops of food poisoning suspicion

Parents alleged that their children had fallen ill after consuming the cola-flavoured energy lollipops at a school market day last week.

JOHANNESBURG - Sweet manufacturer Richester Foods released a report confirming that the Xpop energy lollipops were not responsible for the recent food poisoning of pupils, in KwaZulu-Natal.

The sweet company said it sent a batch of the product for testing and the results showed no detection of any bacterial contamination.

This is the second time this year that products from Richester Foods have been investigated.

"These laboratory tests have, once again, upheld our confidence in the quality of our products and the strength of our very strict food, safety and hygiene standards.

"Our thoughts are with these children and we hope that the schools' management and relevant authorities keep investigating and checking for other possible causes," said Richester Foods director Hussein Cassim.