Khayelitsha residents in shock after kidnapped Abirah Dekhta found in Town Two

The girl, who was snatched from a school transport vehicle in Gatesville about eleven days ago, was tracked to a shack in Town Two on Monday night.

CAPE TOWN - A Khayelitsha community leader said on Tuesday residents were in shock after kidnapped eight-year-old Abirah Dekhta was rescued from that area.

The girl, who was snatched from a school transport vehicle in Gatesville about eleven days ago, was tracked to a shack in Town Two on Monday night.

There have been no arrests but police said several individuals are being questioned.

Malanga Hliso said residents in Khayelitsha's Town Two community had been aware of the kidnapped eight-year-old girl from Gatesville but little did they know Dekhta was being held captive right under their noses.

He said at around 6 pm on Monday, he and his neighbour walked to a cluster of shacks cordoned off with police tape where he saw officers searching the homes, while curious residents gathered in the vicinity.

“People started yelling, ‘they have found her,’” he said.

Hliso said he caught a glimpse of Dekhta as she was led out of the shack and she was crying. He added a woman and a man were then led to police vehicles. He said he knew the pair very well,