It's all systems go for ANC's 55th national elective conference

The all-important conference will take place at the Nasrec Expo Centre in December where the party will elect a new national executive committee.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) said ready to hold its 55th national elective conference.

The all-important conference will take place at the Nasrec Expo Centre in December where the party will elect a new national executive committee (NEC).

Several key organisational reports were discussed at the ANC's final ordinary NEC meeting at the weekend.

A report on the party’s state of readiness for the conference was also tabled.

More than 4,500 delegates are expected to convene in Nasrec, south of Johannesburg, next month.

They include voting delegates from branches across the country.

Tripartite alliance partners Cosatu and the South African Communist Party are also on the roll call but not as non-voting delegates.

The party is expected to discuss its organisational and political reports, with frank discussions about its future.

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile said the party is in the final stretch of preparations.

"We are not rich but we are surviving."

While the Phala Phala saga continues to haunt the incumbent President Cyril Ramaphosa, he remains resolute about running to lead the party for a second term.

Zweli Mkhize, who is embroiled in the Digital Vibes scandal, is among Ramaphosa’s contenders.