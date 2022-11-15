Imam Haron inquest: apartheid-era cop continues testifying

Security branch police officers arrested the late Muslim scholar in May 1969.

CAPE TOWN - The last known police officer to have interacted with Imam Abdullah Haron during incarceration is set to continue testifying on Tuesday.

An inquiry into circumstances surrounding Haron’s death has entered its final week at the Western Cape High Court.

Security branch police officers arrested the late Muslim scholar in May 1969.

He died while in solitary confinement at Maitland Police Station four months later.

Defence Advocate Howard Varney grilled Johannes Burger, a police constable at the time, on whether he knew about allegations of security branch police torturing political prisoners.

Varney accused Burger of lying under oath.

Burger said he couldn't testify about speculations of other detainees being maimed, but after seeing the late Imam’s autopsy sketches in 2020 he is sure that’s how the Muslim cleric died.

Forensic experts have previously testified that the bruises Imam Haron suffered were not consistent with a fall down a flight of stairs.