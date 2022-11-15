Home Affairs Dept “structurally xenophobic”, Parly told

The Lawyers for Human Rights briefed Parliament’s home affairs committee on statelessness and other challenges faced by migrants.

CAPE TOWN - Lawyers for Human Rights said on Tuesday the Department of Home Affairs was “structurally xenophobic” because its exclusionary online system.

The organisation and members of the home affairs committee also said DNA testing requirements and high costs were a violation of the rights of migrants.

The organisation and members of the home affairs committee also said DNA testing requirements and high costs were a violation of the rights of migrants.

The organisation’s Lindokuhle Mdabe said the digitisation of the registration system and other requirements made it almost impossible to get documented.

“We have noted that issues of structural xenophobia because of lack of proper documentation we see that there is now limited access to socio economic rights and also services.”, said Mdabe.

The organisation also said the DNA testing requirements to get birth certificates is unaffordable for some.

Committee member Thapelo Mogale questioned the costs.

“The issue of the DNA test, I think is very unfair especially in terms of how it impacts on those who cannot afford.”

The department is now expected to respond to the concerns raised by the group as well as by members of the committee.