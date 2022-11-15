Gordhan evades questions from MPs about cost of selling SAA to Takatso

The department said they've entered into a closed period and it would be unwise to divulge details at this sensitive stage.

CAPE TOWN - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan is still playing his cards close to his chest, as Members of Parliament (MPs) on Tuesday pressed him on details of the transaction with Takatso Consortium.

The department said they've entered into a closed period, and it would be unwise to divulge details at this sensitive stage.

The South African Airways (SAA)'s top leadership accompanied Gordhan to Parliament on Tuesday, where they have been grilled by the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa).

MPs questioned that 18 months on, the details of the sale of SAA remain a mystery. In June last year, it was decided the airline would be jointly owned by government (49%) and equity partner Takatso Consortium (51%).

Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa asked: “Can we get clarity on the 51% for R51? How much is the 51% being sold for?”

Democratic Alliance MP Alf Lees said: “This deal has been talked about in vague terms and again we are here today for the high level things we’ve all heard before but we don’t get anything about the detail.”

But the committee was left frustrated by Gordhan, who repeatedly evaded key questions.

“As soon as we reach a certain point in development of this transition. We will make all of this available. This is still a live transaction we want to conclude as soon as possible,” Gordhan said.

Gordhan promised to review the non-disclosure agreements to provide the committee with the information they want.