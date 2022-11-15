Feinberg-Mngomezulu to start for SA 'A' against Bristol Bears

Much will be expected of Feinberg-Mngomezulu who replaces Johan Goosen at flyhalf.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa ‘A’ head coach Mzwandile Stick has made five changes to his starting team to face the Bristol Bears on Thursday.

Junior Springbok captain Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Marco van Staden come into the side that features 12 capped Springboks.

Much will be expected of Feinberg-Mngomezulu who replaces Johan Goosen at flyhalf. The mercurially talented 20-year-old has taken to senior rugby in the United Rugby Championship with the Stormers like a seasoned pro and has displayed nerves of steel that belie his age.

Herschel Jantjies isn’t in this week’s matchday 23, which will see Grant Williams take over at number 9. The new half-back pairing will be an interesting one to watch as both players enjoy attacking.

But it remains to be seen if they will be able to control the game in unfamiliar conditions.

“We did several encouraging things on attack last week and our defence was solid at times. So the main aspects for us this week is to be a more cohesive unit on the field and to use the chances we create on attack,” Stick said.

Aphelele Fassi, who started at fullback in last week’s 28-14 loss to Munster, suffered an ankle injury and his place is taken by Gianni Lombard.

The changes in the forward pack were at hooker, where Andre-Hugo Venter is named in place of Joseph Dweba, who is on standby for the Springbok squad.

Van Staden at flank will replace Phepsi Buthelezi who will start on the bench, which consists of a 6/2 split.

“It was always our intention to give everyone in the squad game time on this tour to assess our player resources and see what the players have to offer at this level,” said Stick.

South Africa ‘A’ team to face Bristol:

15 – Gianni Lombard

14 – Suleiman Hartzenberg

13 – Henco van Wyk

12 – Cornal Hendricks

11 – Leolin Zas

10 – Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

9 – Grant Williams

8 – Jean-Luc du Preez

7 – Elrigh Louw

6 – Marco van Staden

5 – Ruan Nortje

4 – Jason Jenkins

3 – Thomas du Toit (captain)

2 – Andre-Hugo Venter

1 – Ntuthuko Mchunu

Replacements:

16 – JJ Kotze

17 – Simphiwe Matanzima

18 – Mornay Smith

19 – Dan du Preez

20 – Sikhumbuzo Notshe

21 – Phepsi Buthelezi

22 – Sanele Nohamba

23 – Johan Goosen