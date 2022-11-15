Family, community relieved after Abirah Dekhta (8) rescue

Police said that an intelligence-led operation saw various specialised units as well as the city's metro police descend on the township.

CAPE TOWN - The family of 8-year-old Abirah Dekhta, who was abducted in Cape Town nearly two weeks ago, are relieved after she was found during a search operation.

The girl was found in a shack in Khayelitsha on Monday evening.

Dekhta was snatched from a lift club vehicle while on her way to school.

The chairperson of the Gatesville Neighbourhood Watch Fowzia Veerasamy said that the entire community was grateful.

"The laughter, the smiles, the hugging the expectation is so high tonight [Monday] we have Abirah at home safe and sound with her father and mother as a family."

She also thanked everyone who showed up to support the search for 8-year-old girl.

"All we can say is thank-you to everyone, every activist, every community person who took time to be part of this initiative this is a whole new meaning of community, ubuntu."