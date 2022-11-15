Eskom says it is owed R52 billion by municipalities across SA

The utility’s managing director of transmissions, Segomoco Scheppers, said this debt made it difficult for entity's ability to be self-sustainable.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said it is owed R52 billion by municipalities across South Africa.

Scheppers said Eskom was in financial trouble and could not afford to absorb any more debt.

He called on government structures to come up with a workable plan on how municipalities can decrease the debt.

“We have tried to enforce some credit management tools at our disposal, we have taken municipalities to court, even that has proved not to be too successful because somehow people just disregard court orders.”, Scheppers said.