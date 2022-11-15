Eskom is battling to avoid a total collapse of its grid

This year saw the power utility intensify blackouts with the majority of the rotational power cuts implemented at stage 4.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's deteriorating power grid has come into sharp focus with the release of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research's annual statistics on the impact of loadshedding.

The report is expected to underline how significantly loadshedding has intensified in 2022, the first year that saw the majority of rotational power cuts implemented at stage 4.

This year was also the first since 2019 that saw stage 6 loadshedding implemented, and for far longer periods.

The research organisation says the country's energy crisis is worsening at a dangerous speed when compared to energy data over the past decade.

South Africa's perpetual power cuts have reached record highs this year.

The CSIR says this year overtook 2021 as the most loadshedding-intensive year. Most of the power cuts were concentrated between July and September.

While the report has captured power sector statistic for the first half of 2022, it also drew comparison with loadshedding previously experienced by millions of South Africans...

Adding that September recorded more power cuts than the whole of 2020...

Eskom is battling to avoid a total collapse of its grid - as its ageing infrastructure and coal power stations continue to wane.