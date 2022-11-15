Eskom acting generation exec Mathebula resigns 6 months after being appointed

Mathebula replaced his predecessor Phillip Dukashe in May this year after he resigned one year after being in the position.

JOHANNESBURG - Acting generation executive Rhulani Mathebula has resigned from Eskom, six months after being appointed to the position.

Eskom's chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer did not divulge the details behind Mathebula's resignation.

“Rhulani’s successor will be announced in due course pending the relevant recruitment process.”, Oberholzer said.

Mathebula's last day will be on 30 November.