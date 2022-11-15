City Power: We’ve been losing R300m a day since July due to load shedding

Joburg City Power said it’s received over 3,000 calls from Joburg residents just on Tuesday morning about outages lasting over 24 hours.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg City Power said on Tuesday it’s been losing R300 million a day since July repairing its systems which have been affected by the frequent load shedding.

It said it’s received over 3,000 calls from Joburg residents just on Tuesday morning about power outages at have lasted over 24 hours in Hursthill, Renevuer and Randburg.

The power utility said it is working adamantly to ramp up maintenance by recruiting 500 technicians with 70 of them starting by 1 December.

Despite its plan of action, the affected areas have not yet been restored.

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said: “The outages in most of these areas are due to among others, vandalism and theft. Backlogs are exacerbated by load shedding and even the rainy weather of the weekend, which we have not yet recovered from.”