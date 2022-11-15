Cele's latest DNA testing backlog report doesn't add up, says DNA For Africa

Last month, Cele announced that police officials had reduced the DNA backlog from 240,000 to 71,0000 cases.

JOHANNESBURG - DNA For Africa said the latest figures on the DNA testing backlog report released by Police Minister Bheki Cele do not add up.

Last month, Cele announced that police officials had reduced the DNA backlog from 240,000 to 71,000 cases.

The minister added that the backlog would be cleared by January.

But civic organisation DNA For Africa's Dr Vanessa Lynch said this doesn't make sense.

"By referring to a zero backlog by January it appears as if there will no longer be delays in processing DNA in preparation for court and I don't think that's the case."

Lynch said the police receive DNA samples for testing all the time.

"If we had a dashboard which indicated the total number of cases analysed each month, received every month and ready for court as well as the number of profiles loaded onto the database and we stopped referring to backlog figures and only overall figures - this would go a long way to providing clarity and authenticity."