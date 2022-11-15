Bongani Bongo, 17 co-accused expected in court for R74m corruption case

The matter relates to two land sales in which the Mpumalanga Human Settlements Department allegedly defrauded R74 million.

JOHANNESBURG - Corruption-accused African National Congress Member of Parliament and former state security minister, Bongani Bongo and 17 others are expected back in the Nelspruit Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday.

Bongo and his co-accused - which include private entities - have been slapped with 69 counts of fraud, corruption and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.

The matter relates to two land sales in which the Mpumalanga Human Settlements Department allegedly defrauded R74 million.

Bongani Bongo and his co-accused are expected to make their plea submissions when the multi-million rand corruption case against them resumes in the Nelspruit Commercial Crimes Court.

He's told the media that he is innocent.

"The plea is of not guilty."

But the State insists it has a strong case - with one of the accused agreeing to spill the beans in court.

The state alleges that Bongo and his co-accused conspired to inflate the prices of two farms to illegally obtain funds from the Mpumalanga Human Settlements Department.

The matter dates back to 2011.

In one instance, the accused allegedly bought a farm in Emalahleni for R15 million and sold it to the government for R37.5 million a few minutes later.