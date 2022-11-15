ANC on adoption of step-aside rule: It will be transparent, consistent

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) said it's close to finalising plans to adopt the step-aside rule in its constitution.

The controversial rule used to sanction leaders facing serious criminal charges has often come under fire from some factions within the party.

Opponents of the rule believe it was unfairly implemented in some cases - with leaders facing fraud, corruption and murder charges.

The step-aside rule, which remains only a resolution, may soon be enforceable by the ANC's constitution.

These amendments to the constitution look set to be published by the governing party on Tuesday

“It will be consistent. It will also be transparent. Everyone will know when and how it should be applied," said ANC NEC member Ronald Lamola.

While the party’s national structures look set to formalise the rule, KwaZulu-Natal is among the provinces that want it scrapped altogether.

Several leaders, including now-suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule, have been barred from taking part in ANC activities amid ongoing corruption cases.

Some in the party have called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step aside pending investigations into the Phala Phala saga involving the alleged theft and coverup of millions in foreign currency at his farm in Limpopo.