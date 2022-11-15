8-year-old boy passes away after being ejected from a vehicle in Centurion

It's understood the car that the child was travelling in collided with a delivery vehicle at the Ruimte and Saxby roads intersection in Eldoraigne on Tuesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - An eight-year-old boy on Tuesday passed away after being ejected from a vehicle that was involved in Centurion.

Four other people were injured following the accident.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said: "On arrival on scene in Eldo View, a car was found to have overturned. On closer inspection we found two adults and two children to have sustained moderate injuries. And eight-year-old boy was located some meters from the vehicles after having been ejected. The boy unfortunately sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead on arrival of paramedics."