Go

8-year-old boy passes away after being ejected from a vehicle in Centurion

It's understood the car that the child was travelling in collided with a delivery vehicle at the Ruimte and Saxby roads intersection in Eldoraigne on Tuesday morning.

© epfop/123rf.com
© epfop/123rf.com
15 November 2022 18:37

JOHANNESBURG - An eight-year-old boy on Tuesday passed away after being ejected from a vehicle that was involved in Centurion.

It's understood the car that the child was travelling in collided with a delivery vehicle at the Ruimte and Saxby road intersection in Eldoraigne on Tuesday morning.

Four other people were injured following the accident.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said: "On arrival on scene in Eldo View, a car was found to have overturned. On closer inspection we found two adults and two children to have sustained moderate injuries. And eight-year-old boy was located some meters from the vehicles after having been ejected. The boy unfortunately sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead on arrival of paramedics."

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA