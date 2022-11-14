Western Cape police confirm rescue of 8-year-old Abirah Dekhta

In a statement, authorities said the girl was rescued in a shack in Town Two in Khayelitsha following a joint-operation

CAPE TOWN: Western Cape police confirmed on Monday that 8-year-old Abirah Dekhta was found following her kidnapping in Rylands over a week ago.

In a statement, authorities said the girl was rescued from a shack in Town Two, Khayelitsha following a joint operation by various specialised units including the City of Cape Town’s law enforcement officials.

Police say Abirah will be reunited with her family once she has undergone a medical assessment.

Investigations into the girl's kidnapping are continuing and detectives are said to be questioning several individuals with a view to apprehending the perpetrators of the crime.