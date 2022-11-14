Tommy Fleetwood successfully defends his title at the Nedbank Golf Challenge The 31-year-old fired an opening 70 blows in perfect conditions with no sign of rain in sight. Nedbank Golf Challenge

Tommy Fleetwood JOHANNESBURG - The 40th edition of the Nedbank Golf Challenge belonged to Englishman, Tommy Fleetwood who fired a magical 67 on the last day to finish 11 under for the tournament. The 31-year-old fired an opening 70 blows in perfect conditions with no sign of rain in sight. In the second and third rounds, he followed with the same 70 (2 under par). However, the conditions proved to be a true test from day two until the tournament concluded with showers of rain falling and lightning causing a few stops to play. Africa I love you!! pic.twitter.com/tkYWqwxR0z Tommy Fleetwood (@TommyFleetwood1) November 13, 2022 In the end, the tournament favourite leading into the week hustled his way back into contention after feeling sick through most days of the competition. “It was touch and go Thursday morning and on Saturday I felt like I had nothing in me. I didn't really sleep the previous night,” said the winner. “I kept thinking I should keep moving and keep walking and you never know what happens in the week. Credit has to go to the doctor if it weren't for him I wouldn't have played,” added Fleetwood In the 40 editions of the Nedbank Golf Challenge, there are a select few golfers who have crept into the hearts of Sun City golf fans. Tommy Fleetwood is one of those.

Find out more: https://t.co/cLk1hpK8TN#NGC2022 #AfricasMajor pic.twitter.com/OzX1gh5472 Nedbank Golf Challenge (@AfricasMajor) November 13, 2022

Bagging his 6th DP world tour victory in front of his family was the cherry on top of what seemed to be an excruciating week for the two-time African "major winner".

“One of my biggest goals for a while has been to win with my family here and I've always wanted to travel with them here for a while. It's been a great week and this has added to that.”

A total of 10 South Africans participated in the "Africa's major" and Christian Bezuidenhout was best placed at seven under par just four shots off the pace.

Meanwhile, the weather threw all sorts of tests on the 66-strong field of professionals who stopped playing on several occasions throughout the four-day period as excessive rain and lightning disrupted the proceedings.

The players will head to Dubai for the final tournament of the DP world tour 2022 calendar year as they play for a sum of USD $10 million.