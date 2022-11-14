They want to distract me: Makhubele on ActionSA's plot to oust her

The party has filed a motion of no confidence against Makhubele - which will be tabled at a programming meeting for consideration on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Council Speaker Colleen Makhubele said ActionSA's plot to have her removed was an attempt to silence her.

The party filed a motion of no confidence against Makhubele - which will be tabled at a programming meeting for consideration on Monday.

Makhubele said ActionSA only wants to see her out of office because she’s been vocal about party president Herman Mashaba’s corruption case.

READ: Joburg council speaker Makhubele not fazed by Action SA plan to remove her

The public protector in 2020 found former Joburg Mayor Mashaba guilty of irregularly funding a non-governmental organisation to fight the scourge of drug abuse in the city.

The Johannesburg Council Speaker and Cope member Makhubele believes she is being targeted by his party because she refused to be silenced in her calls for him to account.

"It's ActionSA who's put in the motion of no confidence on me because they want to distract me from what I'm doing in the work of the council. Nothing else but because I'm vocal about him and the corruption that he has done and I want this thing to be cleared up in the courts."

Makhubele said ActionSA's plot to have her ousted is beyond council matters.

"So you can see that their intention is not really to advance council it's to advance their own political agenda which is a shame that Herman Mashaba has to stoop this low."

The ANC in Joburg is confident that the motion against Makhubele will fail.