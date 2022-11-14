Senzo Meyiwa trial: Kelly Khumalo's lawyers denied access to courtroom

The trial returned on Monday for another round – where the cross-examination of state lawyer Tumelo Madlala resumed.

JOHANNESBURG - Lawyers for singer Kelly Khumalo have asked the Pretoria High Court for access to the courtroom in the Senzo Meyiwa trial.

Five men are being tried for the 2014 murder of the Bafana Bafana captain.

He was killed at Khumalo's Vosloorus home who was his girlfriend at the time.

At the start of the trial in April, Khumalo’s lawyer, Magdalene Moonsamy was asked to leave the courtroom with Judge Maumela saying this was in order to preserve the purity of the trial.

Proceedings kicked off on Monday with state Advocate George Baloyi addressing the court on a letter from Kelly Khumalo’s watching brief Magdalene Moonsamy.

In the letter addressed to Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela, she reminded the court that Khumalo was equally a victim of a robbery that the accused have been charged with.

She requested to be present in court to understand all the material aspects of the deliberations.

Both the state and defence lawyers have opposed this request.

After admonishing Moonsamy for failing to address the court through proper channels - Maumala upheld his initial ruling for her to recuse herself from court proceedings.