Senzi Meyiwa murder trial resumes

JOHANNESBURG - The trial into the murder of football superstar Senzo Meyiwa resumes for another round on Monday morning in the Pretoria High Court.

The trial finally took off this year and has run periodically after eight years of investigations.

The 27-year-old Bafana Bafana captain was shot at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo in October 2014.

Since the start of the trial, three witnesses have taken the stand with Meyiwa’s friend Tumelo Madlala being the last.

"We just saw someone standing there. He didn't say much, he asked for our phones and money. And in a blink of an eye, Chicco's son Longwe was sitting there and without anyone expecting it, Longwe pushed the guy."

These are some of the revelations that Tumelo Madlala made while on the witness stand in the last round of the trial.

He had been testifying against the five men accused of an alleged robbery that resulted in Senzo Meyiwa’s murder.

Madlala pointed out Bongani Ntanzi as one of the intruders that Meyiwa allegedly wrestled with before being shot.

Madlala’s cross-examination will continue in the Pretoria High Court on Monday.

Meanwhile, the court heard a bail application from Ntanzi last month – but is yet to deliver a ruling.