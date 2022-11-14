Sars staffers happier following state capture impact, says Kieswetter

Sars has recently issued an apology to employees who were affected by state capture between 2014 and 2018.

CAPE TOWN - South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Edward Kieswetter said his office is a lot more peaceful after he found a high level of trauma and distrust among Sars staff when he joined back in 2019.

Kiesewetter said that they have since concluded an internal reparations process.

He said the Nugent Commission of Inquiry found that there had been a massive failure of integrity and governance at Sars during controversial former commissioner Tom Moyane's time in office.

All unwarranted disciplinary processes against targeted employees have also been closed now.

"The specific apologies were for a number of employees that were caught up and tainted their reputations badly and lost their employment. And others had other levels of trauma by being exposed incorrectly and unfairly..."