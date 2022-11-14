Matric exams 2022: Umalusi flags protests, prematurely released exam papers

Demonstrations in some parts of the country have resulted in some pupils missing their grade 12 exam papers.

JOHANNESBURG - Quality assurance body Umalusi has highlighted a few problems pertaining to this year's matric exams so far.

The body discouraged communities from what it described as capitalising on protests during the national matric examinations.

Demonstrations in some parts of the country have resulted in some pupils missing their grade 12 exam papers.

Umalusi said while it respected the constitutional right to protest, candidates should also be allowed to exercise their right to education.

The body also raised concerns about maths paper two - which was reportedly printed incorrectly and resulted in

some pupils battling to answer a question.

The South African Comprehensive Assessment Institute also prematurely released two question papers that were scheduled to be written next week.

"Arrangements have been made by the Department of Basic Education for the learners to get another opportunity to write. We always have a reserved backup paper for all the issues that we have.

"The papers that have been prematurely released are compromised and will, therefore, not be written. The papers that are going to be written are the backup papers," said Umalusi CEO Dr Mafu Rakometsi.