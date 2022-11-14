Longwe Twala’s name features again in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Meyiwa's childhood friend, Tumelo Madlala, returned to the witness stand for cross-examination on Monday.

PRETORIA - Longwe Twala's name has once again featured in the murder trial of Senzo Meyiwa in the Pretoria High Court.

He was in singer Kelly Khumalo's home in October 2014 when Meyiwa was killed.

Five men are being tried for what the State believes was a botched robbery.

It was a lengthy day of cross-examinations by lawyer for the first four accused, TT Thobane, who kept Tumelo Madlala in the witness stand.

During the cross-examination, Thobane read a part of Madlala’s statement to him where he addressed who may or may have not killed Meyiwa.

“I was, for the first time, to see Longwe Twala and I did not tell anyone or the Meyiwa family that Senzo was killed by Longwe Twala because he did not have a firearm with him. Instead, he ran away,” Thobane read.

Thobane questioned Madlala on what prompted this response from him. “You don’t make a statement alone.” Madlala responded.

Madlala returns to the witness stand on Tuesday for further cross-examination.