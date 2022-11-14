JPC to sue Mayor Mpho Phalatse over “defamatory statements”

The Johannesburg Property Company says it will be approaching the high court because Mayor Mpho Phalatse has refused to retract allegations against it.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Property Company (JPC) said it will this week approach the high court in a bid to sue Mayor Mpho Phalatse over what it deems “defamatory statements”.

The JPC is an entity of the City of Joburg.

It has taken issue with claims by Phalatse that funds from the entity were siphoned off to a suspected ANC front company and then used to bribe councillors who voted against her during an unlawful motion of no confidence in September.

The mayor made the claims last month shortly after filing a criminal complaint against the entity with the police.

The Johannesburg Property Company said its legal action was due to Phalatse's refusal to retract allegations against it.

"This week we will instruct our attorneys to go forward with the matter that's where we are at the moment. As for how much we are looking for that I will be advised by our attorney," said spokesperson Lucky Sindane.

Despite this Phalatse appears unfazed.

Her office has told Eyewitness News that legal services have advised that the JPC as a public entity cannot sue for defamation.

At the same time, Phalatse said investigations looking into alleged fraud and corruption at the JPC will proceed as planned.