Johannesburg Road Agency CEO's qualifications provoke suspicion

JOHANNESBURG - The qualifications of Johannesburg Roads Agency CEO Tshepo Mahanuke have been called into question.

The Daily Maverick is reporting that Mahanuke states that he has an honorary doctorate from the Trinity International University of Ambassadors but it has been found that the doctorate can be bought for a small "support honorarium".

It also said Mahanuke insisted that staff call him "doctor" or "professor" - despite him not having the qualification.

His CV also claims he has a Master's degree in "competitive intelligence" from ACI College, Harvard Business School.

But, Harvard does not offer such a Master's degree and the ACI or Academy for Competitive Intelligence is a separate college.

702's Bongani Bingwa asked Mahanuke to explain his qualification at the Trinity University of Ambassadors.

"I distance myself from that I never said that. I never went to bible college I distance myself from the comments being said."

He was also asked about his degree.

"I have a degree, and it's actually placarded online."

Mahanuke said a media conference is planned for Friday where he will give more details on his qualifications.