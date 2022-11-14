Heavy rains soak up parts of Gauteng displacing over 300 families
JOHANNESBURG - The heavy rain in various parts of the country in the past few days has led to multiple incidents of flooding in parts of Gauteng.
The flash floods displaced over 300 families this past weekend.
The Johannesburg Human Settlements MMC, Mlungisi Mabaso said the rain caused so much damage that some residents were forced to evacuate their homes.
Meanwhile, others were housed by neighbours after the floods swept through their homes causing extensive damage to their belongings.
Mabaso together with Disaster Management Services said they would continue to monitor flood-stricken areas including Nancefield in Soweto. In the meantime, the city said it had provided accommodation.
"We engaged with the affected households, and they indicated that they do not want to be relocated for now. We are still assessing the condition of the weather but we made facilities available just in case they change their minds and request to be relocated."
Meanwhile, Tshwane EMS spokesperson Charles Mabaso said parts of Centurion, Mamelodi and Pretoria west were also affected by the recent downpours.
"The rain has led to the closure of some low-lying water bridges and some damages reported on some routes and households requiring water to be channelled away from the houses."
The Tshwane Emergency Services and Tshwane Metro Police said they would monitor the known hotspots and implement road closures where necessary.
