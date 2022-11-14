Heavy rains soak up parts of Gauteng displacing over 300 families

JOHANNESBURG - The heavy rain in various parts of the country in the past few days has led to multiple incidents of flooding in parts of Gauteng.

The flash floods displaced over 300 families this past weekend.

The Johannesburg Human Settlements MMC, Mlungisi Mabaso said the rain caused so much damage that some residents were forced to evacuate their homes.

Meanwhile, others were housed by neighbours after the floods swept through their homes causing extensive damage to their belongings.