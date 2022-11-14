Govt faces renewed national shutdown threat from public servants

The Public Servants Association of South Africa and the healthcare professionals union, Hospersa reignited the threats during last week’s strike action.

JOHANNESBURG - The government is facing renewed threats of a national shutdown if it fails to give in to civil servants' wage demands.

At least two unions have vowed to ramp up demonstrations amid deadlocked negotiations between the government and the public service.

The Public Servants Association of South Africa (PSA) and the healthcare professionals union Hospersa reignited the threats during last week’s strike action.

National Treasury has less than a week to respond to an ultimatum by the PSA and Hospersa.

The two unions staged a national strike last week, calling on the government to honour the 2018 three-year wage agreement.

The government pulled out of the deal after the second year, citing financial constraints.

Public servants want the government to match their wage demand of 10% and continue the R1,000 cash allowance beyond March 2023.

The government has until Thursday to respond.

Meanwhile, the 3% offered by the government is set to take effect from Tuesday.

Cosatu-affiliated unions are also expected to put pressure on the government with threats of their own looming strike.

The public service unions have warned of widescale disruptions if the government opts out of negotiations at the bargaining council.