Con artists pose as health officials in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN - They say there's no such thing as a free lunch.

And it's especially true in Cape Town, where city officials warn food outlets to be on the lookout for con artists posing as health officials.

It's understood these swindlers are duping restaurants into giving them free food or face having their establishment shut down for violating apparent health laws.

Cape Town's Health MMC Patricia van der Ross said the scammers try to force eateries into renewing their Health Certificate of Acceptability or face the consequence.

"Not only is this fraudulent and illegal behaviour but many restaurants are recovering from lockdown and can ill afford to give away free meals, especially to criminals."

She said three such cases have landed on the city's desk.

"City Health is aware of three cases in Kalk Bay, Muizenberg and the Beaufort areas where this scam has been attempted.

"If you are approached or anyone visits your premises and demands payment or any reward for any documentation inspection, insist on checking their credentials."