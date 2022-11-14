Community of Finetown pleads with Cele to root out corrupt police officers

DURBAN: The community of Finetown in the south of Johannesburg, has pleaded with Police Minister Bheki Cele to root out corrupt officers from their police station.

The plea was heard during a ministerial feedback meeting with the community following a deadly mass shooting which left 7 people dead.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the street vendors were gunned down in a suspected revenge attack following a foiled robbery.

Concerned resident, Thabiso Thupetlela says it is an open secret that police in the Finetown area are involved in corrupt activities.

"It will come to a point whereby umphakathi uzokhathala (the community will tire) and lapho ukhathala khona umphakathi (when they tire), they will mobalise and bazowabamba lamapoyisa (they will get hold of the officers) and bazobagaqa induku (they will give them a hiding)", Tlola said.

Following a mass shooting last month, the police ministry installed a mobile station in the area

However, Finetown resident Fighter Gopolang says the mobile station is not capacitated with vans and human capacity.

"They bring a certifying office. We don't want that. We want a police station", he said.

Police minister, Bheki Cele says his department has taken note of the community's concerns and will follow up on them.