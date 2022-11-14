Cold and wet weather continues until Friday, warns SA Weather Service

This past weekend, the weather service issued an orange level six warning of disruptive rain in Gauteng, North West and Mpumalanga.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Weather Service said most parts of the country, including Gauteng, will have to contend with cold and wet weather for the rest of the week.

This past weekend, the weather service issued an orange level six warning of disruptive rain in Gauteng, North West and Mpumalanga.

"We expect isolated showers and thundershowers for Gauteng. We are concerned about the visibility in the morning in terms of the fog that we expect. Otherwise, it will open up with partly cloudy conditions and the thunderstorms will be more in the afternoon," said forecaster Dipuo Tawana.

The skies will start to clear on Friday.