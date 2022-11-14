Capetonians have voted: Colour scheme for new St James bathing boxes announced

Paula Luckhoff | The City asked residents to choose from a selection of colour palettes for the upgrade of the iconic beach huts and the results are out.

The City of Cape Town's announced the colour palette for the new bathing boxes at St James Beach.

Residents were invited to cast their vote in a poll at the beginning of November, choosing from seven options.

Tradition won out over change, and Capetonians overwhelmingly voted for the original primary colours that have become synonymous with the popular False Bay beach over the years.

Coming in second and third were the "Sunrise" and "Kelp Forest" colour palette options.

The derelict bathing boxes at St James are being replaced as part of a major revamp of the beach for summer.

Some of the colourful beach huts were destroyed during a fire in August 2020.

It's expected that the work should be completed in time for the festive season.

