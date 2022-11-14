Bokgabo Poo's alleged killer Zikhali returns to court

Ntokozo Zikhali faces charges of rape, murder defeating the ends of justice and violation of a body after he was linked to the child’s mutilation.

JOHANNESBURG - The man accused of the rape and murder of four-year-old Bokgabo Poo is back in the Benoni Magistrate's Court this morning for bail proceedings.

READ: Bokgabo Poo's alleged killer set to apply for bail

Ntokozo Zikhali faces charges of rape, murder defeating the ends of justice and violation of a body after he was linked to the child’s mutilation.

He was arrested last month shortly after he was allegedly caught on camera kidnapping a child from a park in Benoni.

At the time of his arrest for baby Bokgabo’s murder, Zikhali was on bail for the rape of a nine-year-old girl.

Last month the state told the court that it intended to apply for the bail to be revoked.

It's unclear whether Zikhali’s lawyer will oppose this bid.

Once that matter has been completed – Zikhali will remain in the dock for his bail application in baby Bokgabo’s matter.

The court’s ruling on the matter involving the rape of the nine-year-old will determine Zikhali’s next move when applying for bail in baby Bokgabo’s case.

READ MORE: Bokgabo Poo laid to rest on Monday