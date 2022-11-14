Bokgabo Poo's alleged killer to spend festive season behind bars

Ntokozo Zikhali appeared before the Benoni Magistrates court on Monday Morning.

JOHANNESBURG - The man accused of kidnapping and murdering four-year-old Bokgabo Poo will spend the festive season behind bars.

He faces charges of rape, murder, defeating the ends of justice and violation of a body.

Poo's body was found last month after she was kidnapped from a park in Wattville.

The matter has been remanded to the 14 February next year for trial.

Speaking outside the court Bokgabo’s mother, Tsholofelo Poo welcomed the postponement to allow for further investigation.

"So with the extension, it means more investigations still need to be done and hopefully some of the days before 14 February Ntokozo will crack and kind of give a hint of what really transpired. It's a plus on my side because if they try to quickly solve this case without having any tangible information then it will just be a [waste]."