ANC NEC meeting: Ramaphosa remains tight-lipped on Phala Phala

JOHANNESBURG - There’s been no word on the Phala Phala saga from ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa as he called on his national executive committee (NEC) to deliver frank, critical and comprehensive political and organisational reports at its December conference.

Ramaphosa delivered his closing address after a three-day ordinary sitting of the NEC at Nasrec, south of Johannesburg on Sunday.

He said it's important for the NEC to acknowledge its shortcomings and failings.

The structure - which is the African National Congress (ANC)'s highest decision-making body in between conferences - is preparing for next month’s national elective conference where new leadership will be elected.

While it's understood that Ramaphosa used his political overview to prevent his opponents from using the Phala Phala saga to derail the meeting – he did not take journalists into similar confidence.

He instead focused his meeting on some of the key issues the ANC needed to address including preparation for the upcoming conference.

During his closing speech, the ANC president focused on the NEC's term of office coming to a close.

He asked the NEC to be frank and honest regarding its performance over the past five years.

"At the same time, we will need to acknowledge our shortcomings and our failings as the national executive committee as we also point out some of the areas we have been able to progress."

Some of his detractors have called this the worst-performing NEC in ANC history – but Ramaphosa insisted there were several achievements and progress that could be pointed out.

The ANC has reached the threshold with over 83% of its branches qualifying for the conference - which is expected to sit from 16 -20 December 2022.