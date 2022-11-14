Abirah Dekhta abduction: Gatesville community upset Cele hasn't shown up

It's the start of the 2nd week since Dekhta was kidnapped in Gatesville in a lift club vehicle while on her way to school.

CAPE TOWN - Gatesville Neighbourhood Watch said it's disappointed that the Minister of Police Bheki Cele hasn't visited the area to address their community since the kidnapping of eight-year-old girl Abirah Dekhta.

It's the start of the 2nd week since Dekhta was kidnapped in Gatesville in a lift club vehicle while on her way to school.

Gatesville community chairperson, Fawzia Veerasamy said they were planning a march to Parliament this week to demand the involvement of lawmakers.

"I have had enough of Bheki Cele touring the whole country. He is forgetting about our race of children here and he has not come to our area to sympathise with the children. Is our culture or our religion, our children not important to him to fly on his carpet to our side?".

Veersamy added that Cele should have heard by now about Dekhta's kidnapping.

"I'm not going to write e-mails because nobody sent him an e-mail he popped in because he needs a media entourage with him. How many kidnappings in Cape Town, so he could come to find out what is an issue around the kidnappings."