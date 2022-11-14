1960s police officer to testify in Imam Abdullah Haron inquest

The inquiry into the late struggle activist’s cause of death has entered its second week and is set to wrap up on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - A police officer from the late 1960s is set to testify in the Imam Abdullah Haron inquest on Monday.

The inquiry into the late struggle activist’s cause of death is in its second week and is set to conclude on Friday.

Two of the Imam’s children, an aeronautical engineer and two forensic pathologists testified before the inquiry last week.

The Western Cape High Court heard how imam Abdullah Haron delivered sermons where he emphasised the concept of brotherhood in Islam.

Defence advocate Howard Varney told Judge Daniel Thulare that he also urged Muslims to support black South Africans who were fighting the racist apartheid regime.

"He was closely connected to who was an anti-apartheid activist among the coloured community in the Cape. Through his connection with Barney Desai, Haron began to support the underground activities with the Pan African Congress, PAC."

Imam Haron was identified as a “security risk” and arrested in May 1969.

Four months later he was found dead in his Maitland police station cell.

Johannes Hendrick Burger, the last known survivor of the police force from that time, will testify for the State.