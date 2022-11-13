Water Dept opens 8 Vaal Dam gates to assist with flood management

The decision to open the gates comes in the wake of recent heavy rains in order to protect the infrastructure from collapsing.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Water and Sanitation says it’s the first time in 21 years that eight Vaal Dam gates have been opened to assist with flood management.

The decision to open the gates comes in the wake of recent heavy rains.

The Vaal Dam is part of the integrated Vaal river system and includes 14 dams.

Water Department spokesperson Sputnik Ratau says by opening the gates, they will protect the infrastructure from collapsing.

“The increases are inspired by the fact that the dam although it’s not in a critical state, it would be rather better to ensure that it continues to operate optimally.”

Nearby communities have been warned that the opening of the gate will cause heavy flooding.

“And therefore all the communities, the people that are living and working along the route of these releases, are therefore warned to be on the lookout, to be vigilant and ensure that we do not experience any loss of lives and livelihoods."

The department says it will monitor the weather and inflows into the system.