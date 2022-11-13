Twitter guidelines compel it to remove Sifuba video: social media law expert

This comes after the Film and Publications Board wrote to Twitter to immediately remove the explicit video on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - Social Media law expert Emma Sadleir says Twitter's guidelines compel the platform to remove the graphic video of Free State legislation speaker Zanele Sifuba from its site.

A graphic video of Sifuba was leaked last week after she allegedly refused to pay a blackmailer R300,000.

A graphic video of Sifuba was leaked last week after she allegedly refused to pay a blackmailer R300,000.

Since 2019, revenge porn has been declared a criminal act in South Africa, which could land a perpetrator in jail for four years or have them pay a R300,000 fine.

Sadleir says although pornography is legal on the site, child porn and non-consensual porn are illegal.

The social media expert says while the video still exists on the platform, those sharing the content are contributing to a chain of publications, that could land them in jail or have them pay hefty fines.

"If I forward content, I retweet content, I share content I'm legally responsible for that publication. Any person who knowingly distributes content without the consent of the person depicted is guilty of a criminal offence."