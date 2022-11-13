SA trio: Grace, Lawrence & Bezuidenhout rise up at the Nedbank Golf Challenge

With Grace and Lawrence one shot off the pace, the former is searching for a second title win at the million dollar challenge whilst the latter is vying for a first win at ‘Africa's Major’.

JOHANNESBURG - South African trio of Branden Grace, Thriston Lawrence and Christiaan Bezuidenhout shifted gears at the Nedbank Golf Challenge on round three to give themselves a chance ahead of the final round.

Thomas Detry and Rasmus Højgaard are leading at nine under par and are the players to beat when play resumes on Sunday morning. With Grace and Lawrence one shot off the pace, the former is searching for a second title win at the million dollar challenge whilst the latter is vying for a first win at ‘Africa's Major’.

Grace fired a third round one under 71 and displayed good game management especially off the tee and with his iron play on moving day.

“I played really well from tee to green. I hit it as best as I've hit it around this place. Just couldn't get the speed of the green. I kept thinking that I'm hitting good puts but the pace was out by probably a foot, maybe because of the rain here and there. But still very happy as it stands I'm one shot behind.”

The veteran golfer took time to appreciate all spectators that made their way to the course.

“I'm enjoying golf. It's nice to play in front of the home crowd. They have been great. I didn't think there would be a lot of people here today with the weather situation but there were a couple thousand out there and it's nice of them to come and support me.”

Lawrence fired seven under 65 to put himself in contention in his first appearance at the Nedbank Golf Challenge. The 25-year-old says it's a dream come true to play at the event. “It's probably my best round on this golf course so far and what a way to do it on moving day”.

South African golf legend Gary Player was spotted moving around the course he designed, interacting with his fans throughout the day. “This is a very special place for me and the tournament has gone really well so far and I have loved meeting all the people who are in attendance,” says the nine-time major champion.

Weather permitted, the tournament is expected to continue with no disruptions for the golfers on Sunday.

Soft rain fell on the course at midday and that didn't stop the many thousands of spectators who made their way out to the course to support their favourite golfers.