SA sweets company awaits lab results after suspected food poisoning

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's biggest sweet manufacturer Richester Foods says it's awaiting preliminary results from laboratories after investigations into a batch of lollipops that allegedly caused food poisoning to pupils in KZN.

This comes after dozens of pupils in Durban fell ill after consuming the Xpop Cola flavoured lollipops sold at a school market on Friday.

Parents took to social media making allegations against the product and the company immediately sent a sample to an independent laboratory for testing.

However, following investigations, one of the independent laboratories has confirmed that the batch was free of any contamination that could lead to ill health.

This is the second time this year pupils in Durban have fallen ill from allegedly consuming the brand of candy but the company's Director Hussein Cassim says that as a sweet seller - children are at the heart of their business.

"I want to emphasise that we maintain and uphold the highest health and safety standards in our manufacturing processes, as we always have. We are confident that our products are not responsible for these allegations in any way".