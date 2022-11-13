OR Tambo collision incident leaves two aircraft out of service

"An SAA craft was involved in a ground incident whilst being towed from the airport ramp to the maintenance facility at OR Tambo International Airport. The tow bar of a truck broke and caused the aircraft to veer off and hit a parked Safair aircraft," said SAA spokesperson Vimla Maistry.

JOHANNESBURG - Two aircraft are out of service following a collision incident - after a tow bar broke off a truck moving a grounded SAA airbus at the OR Tambo International Airport, and hit an empty FlySafair aircraft.

No passengers were on board, however, a flight from Johannesburg to Cape Town was cancelled following the incident.

Passengers on the FlySafair other flight were upgraded to a different aircraft.

The company says it's working diligently to ensure that both aircraft return to service as soon as possible.

"The SAA aircraft is out of operation, and the impact of the damage is being assessed. The aircraft will only return to operation once the airline is satisfied of its airworthiness," said Maistry.