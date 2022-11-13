No bad blood between Ramaphosa and Sisulu, says presidency

The reassurance follows Sisulu’s public criticism of Ramaphosa, including calls for the president to resign, but the President’s spokesperson - Vincent Magwenya says the working relationship between Ramaphosa and Sisulu remains cordial.

JOHANNESBURG - The office of the presidency has denied reports of any bad blood between President Cyril Ramaphosa and Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu.

But the President’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says the working relationship between Ramaphosa and Sisulu remains cordial.

The office of the presidency has also rejected claims that president Ramaphosa’s cabinet is in trouble.

Several reports have suggested that the executive is divided over allegations against Ramaphosa linked to the Phala Phala saga.

The president is under fire for allegedly covering up a burglary at his Phala Phala farm, where millions of dollars were allegedly stolen.

Sisulu has openly called for Ramaphosa’s axing over the debacle, claiming it was tainting the presidency and the governing ANC.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has added to growing pressure for Ramaphosa to account for the scandal.

Despite this, Magwenya denies that there is tension in the cabinet.

"We are not aware of any instability in cabinet.”

Magwenya adds the president is cooperating with all investigations into the Phala Phala farm scandal.