Lotto results: Saturday, 12 November 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 12 November 2022 are:
Lotto: 01, 11, 45, 48, 51, 52 B: 09
Lotto Plus 1: 19, 20, 27, 44, 45, 52 B: 15
Lotto Plus 2: 15, 17, 31, 40, 43, 50 B: 07
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
#DrawResults for 12/11/22 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) November 12, 2022
#LOTTO: 01, 11, 45, 48, 51, 52#BONUS: 09
#LOTTOPLUS1: 19, 20, 27, 44, 45, 52#BONUS: 15#LOTTOPLUS2: 15, 17, 31, 40, 43, 50#BONUS: 07 pic.twitter.com/Jr1I5gFaPl