Joburg floods: COJ working to secure temp housing for displaced Soweto residents

Hundreds of families are assessing their losses after their personal belongings and homes were damaged by floods.

JOHANNESBURG- The City of Joburg MMC for Human Settlements - Mlungisi Mabaso says they are working to secure a community hall to temporarily house more than 300 families displaced by flash floods at Nancefield Hostel in Soweto.

This comes after the South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a Level 6 warning for strong winds, disruptive rainfall and possible localised flooding this weekend.

Some of the residents have been forced to flee their homes following the sustained downpours.

