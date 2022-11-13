Joburg floods: COJ working to secure temp housing for displaced Soweto residents
Hundreds of families are assessing their losses after their personal belongings and homes were damaged by floods.
JOHANNESBURG- The City of Joburg MMC for Human Settlements - Mlungisi Mabaso says they are working to secure a community hall to temporarily house more than 300 families displaced by flash floods at Nancefield Hostel in Soweto.
This comes after the South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a Level 6 warning for strong winds, disruptive rainfall and possible localised flooding this weekend.
Some of the residents have been forced to flee their homes following the sustained downpours.
@CityofJoburgEMS its raining in most parts of @CityofJoburgZA residents in our low lying areas are urged to exercise caution avoid crossing river streams and monitor young children to stay away from river streams @CoJPublicSafety #JoburgWeather pic.twitter.com/deDN8DqXXFCojems Spokesperson (@RobertMulaudzi) November 12, 2022
The MMC, together with the Disaster Management Services says they will continue to monitor the area.
"As the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS), we remain on high alert monitoring all seven regions of the City, especially our most vulnerable communities - our informal settlements.
"We have got our disaster management monitoring teams in all those areas. Our 13 fire stations are fully operational, we have got a specialised unit, the swift water rescue crew unit is also on high alert," said Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi.
Gauteng Today 's Weather overview: 13.11.2022 pic.twitter.com/B9MMB2MUny' SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 13, 2022