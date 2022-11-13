DA Ekurhuleni faces new challenge as ActionSA pulls out of minority coalition

Eyewitness News has seen a letter in which the party’s national chairperson - Micheal Beaumont informs coalition partners how ActionSA is unhappy with how the DA-led government is running the metro.

JOHANNESBURG - Hot off the heels of being re-elected back into power in Ekurhuleni, the DA’s Tania Campbell faces a new challenge as its partner - ActionSA pulls out of the minority coalition.

ActionSA's also resolved that none of its councillors will take up positions in the new mayoral executive in Ekurhuleni.

This week, Campbell made a comeback as Mayor, beating the ANC's Jongizizwe Dlabathi – just weeks after a successful motion of no confidence booted her out of office.

Some Ekurhuleni residents suggest there’s been a regression in the provision of services in the city since Campbell's ascension to power.

This is seemingly confirmed in a letter that Beaumont's penned to the DA, IFP, FF Plus, and ACDP.

In the letter, Beaumont raises concerns over the failure to attend to priorities, as set out by the coalition, and the interference from national leaders in local politics.

He says ActionSA - in a move similar to the EFF’s stance in 2016 will still throw its weight behind the minority government when matters are brought to the council – as it continues with its mission of keeping the ANC out of power.

Meanwhile, the ANC says all is not lost and that soon it will make a bid with the EFF for a complete takeover of Ekurhuleni.

This will likely deliver the first mayor for the red berets in one of Gauteng's metros.